Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 148.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of WP Carey worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $554,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPC opened at $62.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.20%.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox acquired 10,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.03 per share, for a total transaction of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of WP Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WP Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

