Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,733 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Diamondback Energy worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after acquiring an additional 938,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,401,045 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $780,121,000 after acquiring an additional 511,218 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

