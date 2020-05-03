Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 871,437 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,725 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Concho Resources worth $37,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,583,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,152,809,000 after purchasing an additional 423,417 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Concho Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,386,391 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $997,106,000 after purchasing an additional 236,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Concho Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,164,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $890,077,000 after purchasing an additional 517,837 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $297,854,000 after buying an additional 723,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,171,267 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $277,147,000 after buying an additional 124,513 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

CXO opened at $56.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.96. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $116.92.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.