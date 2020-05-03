Cwm LLC Sells 2,089 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $79.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,653. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

