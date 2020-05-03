Cwm LLC Acquires 4,076 Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Kaman worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaman alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Kaman from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Kaman news, CEO Neal J. Keating acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.23 per share, with a total value of $98,402.50. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.98. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.59 million. Kaman had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.