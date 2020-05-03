Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.28.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

DGX opened at $108.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.58 and a 200 day moving average of $102.55. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.39. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

