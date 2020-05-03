Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 566 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day moving average of $146.92.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.10.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.