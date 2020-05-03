Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC opened at $62.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $80.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.29 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.97%.

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,263.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel acquired 600 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $227,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

