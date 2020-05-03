Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 462,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $33,056,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 70,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $4,229,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copart from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Copart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $78.55 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.48. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

