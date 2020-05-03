Texas Permanent School Fund Buys 624 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 632,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,983,000 after buying an additional 85,914 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 30.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 20.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 31.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,004 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.58.

FTNT stock opened at $104.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.50, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.89 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

