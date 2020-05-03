J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $35,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $100.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.95. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.32.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

