Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 56.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,807 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $36,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Boston Partners grew its stake in Assurant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 799.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Assurant by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in Assurant by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.14). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

