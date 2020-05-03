Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.26 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $37,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 481.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,173,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 447.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.23.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $99.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

