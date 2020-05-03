Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Stock Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 131.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 986.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

NYSE LNC opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 2.27. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

