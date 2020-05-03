Synovus Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4,794.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 61.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $69.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.73. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.95.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

