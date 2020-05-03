Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,111 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.5% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after buying an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after buying an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

