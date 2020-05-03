Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Position Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management grew its position in Boston Properties by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $146.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.58.

NYSE BXP opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.10. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.21 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Johnston sold 17,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $2,496,135.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,611.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $697,366.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,250 shares of company stock valued at $12,626,628 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

