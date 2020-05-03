Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 63.8% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 33,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3,369.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cwm LLC Acquires 4,076 Shares of Kaman Co.
Cwm LLC Acquires 4,076 Shares of Kaman Co.
Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc
Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 566 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Texas Permanent School Fund Purchases 566 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.
Agree Realty Co. Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund
Agree Realty Co. Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund
Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Tiffany & Co.
Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Holdings in Tiffany & Co.
Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Copart, Inc.
Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Copart, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report