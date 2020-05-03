Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 63.8% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Apple by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,695 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 33,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3,369.5% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $262.99 and a 200-day moving average of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.10.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

