Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 243.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth $30,000. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.89.

MSCI stock opened at $319.94 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $206.82 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 381.88%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,751. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

