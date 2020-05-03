Synovus Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after buying an additional 1,103,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet cut Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.