75,000 Shares in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Heartland Express at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after acquiring an additional 55,294 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Heartland Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 55.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

HTLD opened at $19.90 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTLD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

