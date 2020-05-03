Timothy M. Kohl Sells 14,586 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) President Timothy M. Kohl sold 14,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $337,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Timothy M. Kohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 29th, Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of Marten Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $582,997.16.
Marten Transport stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.97.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 186,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTN. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
