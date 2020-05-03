Timothy M. Kohl Sells 14,586 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) President Timothy M. Kohl sold 14,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $337,957.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy M. Kohl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,414 shares of Marten Transport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $582,997.16.

Marten Transport stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $218.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,584,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 222,078 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 186,682 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the first quarter worth $3,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after acquiring an additional 71,772 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRTN. Stephens raised Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

