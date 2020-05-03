Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 330 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $116.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.43.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

