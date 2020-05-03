Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 11,545 Shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,545 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.70% of Cowen worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,374,000 after buying an additional 655,105 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,689,000 after buying an additional 443,028 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 718,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cowen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 621,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,796,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cowen by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,245,000 after buying an additional 83,455 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

COWN opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $13.99. Cowen Inc has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $303.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.38). Cowen had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $210.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.24%.

In other news, Director Brett H. Barth purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 81,052 shares in the company, valued at $813,762.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence E. Leibowitz purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $97,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,706.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $343,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

