Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,262 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KXI. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of KXI stock opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $53.30.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.