Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Down 11.7%

Posted by on May 3rd, 2020

Shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) dropped 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.17 and last traded at $39.18, approximately 1,405,248 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 859,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.39.

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $728.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.34.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $206.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,727. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 193,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

