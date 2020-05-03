Stephen Davis Sells 6,770 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $333,151.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,272.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $44.93 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.16 and a quick ratio of 10.08.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $98.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.87 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. Equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,189 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $4,768,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

