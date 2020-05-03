KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $299,294,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,266,000 after acquiring an additional 741,025 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,916,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,869.0% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,863,000 after acquiring an additional 308,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 994,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265,484 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $150.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.42. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $101.34 and a twelve month high of $184.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on KLA from $184.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.56.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

