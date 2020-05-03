Parallel Advisors LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $351.00 to $371.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.54.

NYSE:SAM opened at $460.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.98 and a 200-day moving average of $379.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $290.02 and a 52 week high of $474.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. Boston Beer’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total transaction of $9,181,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,684 shares of company stock valued at $45,770,166 in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

