Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.65. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $44.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

