Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,071 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

