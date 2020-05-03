Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,193 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,529 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 350,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,817,000 after buying an additional 290,655 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.25. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $36.29 and a twelve month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

