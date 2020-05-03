Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,227,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $101,209,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,203,000 after buying an additional 409,763 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $60,562,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 381,604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,755,000 after buying an additional 301,656 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $146.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 1.52. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.06 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.16, for a total transaction of $1,628,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $14,851,573.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.16.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

