Parallel Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TD stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

