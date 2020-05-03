Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,455,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $402,862,000 after purchasing an additional 271,720 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,001,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after purchasing an additional 574,385 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $240.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RE. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Everest Re Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $302.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Everest Re Group from $287.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.00.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $165.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $164.21 and a 1-year high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.56. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.89) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

