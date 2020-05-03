Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 16.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 437,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 399,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 452.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 46,422 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 63.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,683,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 654,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.02 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.72.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.