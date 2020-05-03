3,668 Shares in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $25.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.87.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $59.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $260,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,656 shares of company stock valued at $792,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.