Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 243 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of WEX by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEX by 9.5% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 100,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.90. WEX Inc has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.69 million. WEX had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.19.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

