Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 471 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $59.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.38. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock worth $1,656,627. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on State Street from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on State Street from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

