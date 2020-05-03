Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 137.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43,166.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,653,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

BIO stock opened at $431.79 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $450.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 76.08%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

