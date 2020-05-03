Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 251.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Centene by 319.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $2,321,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,686 shares of company stock worth $5,791,263 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $64.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

