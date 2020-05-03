Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sidoti increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $181.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.07, for a total transaction of $1,344,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,573.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William J. Walljasper sold 2,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $327,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,068.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

