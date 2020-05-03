NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,889 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of PLD opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $99.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Skelton sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $603,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

