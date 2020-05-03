NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,293 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 42,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.34 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 5.01%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

