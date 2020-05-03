NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Etsy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 423.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $71.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $404,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,952 shares of company stock worth $16,950,076 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

