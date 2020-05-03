Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc reduced its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,659,525,000 after buying an additional 107,927 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $716,407,000 after buying an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $401,242,000 after buying an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,296,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,413.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $150,377.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,291.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,660,938 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.