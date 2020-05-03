Parallel Advisors LLC Has $146,000 Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.99. Monster Beverage Corp has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

