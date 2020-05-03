NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 3,315 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 381.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.20. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

ADM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

In related news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 210,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,691,728.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

