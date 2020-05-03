NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 78.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,188,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,929,000 after acquiring an additional 113,552 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,111.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,296,000 after acquiring an additional 182,230 shares during the period. CMC Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,210,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 73,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

IGV stock opened at $233.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.69. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

