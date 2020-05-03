Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 14,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

ACGL opened at $23.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 10.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

